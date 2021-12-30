Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election: If Governor is displeased, so is MVA government, says Industry Minister Subhash Desai

The ruling partners Shiv Sena and Congress have reacted sharply over Governor BS Koshyari’s move to reject the state government’s proposal for holding assembly Speaker’s election through voice vote instead of secret ballot. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s close confidant and the Industry Minister Subhash Desai shot back saying that if the Governor is displeased so also the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

‘’Just as the Governor is displeased, so is the state government. The decisions that the state government takes are approved by the Governor. But it does not seem to be happening,’’ said Desai. He took a pot shot at the Governor saying that he is expected to give approval to the government’s decisions but the reality is different. ‘’If the government had gone ahead with holding the Speaker's election despite lack of Governor’s approval it would have led to conflict but the government showed restraint,’’ he noted.

Desai claimed that many demands made by the opposition BJP are being pursued by the Raj Bhavan. ‘’The legislature is fully autonomous and does not interfere with the judiciary. But things are changing these days, he said, adding that the cooperation to the state government, which is expected from the Raj Bhavan, is not forthcoming. Desaid said the Speaker’s election will take place when the Governor agrees and gives permission.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Working President Naseem Khan demanded that the Centre should recall the Governor as there was no communication between the government and the Raj Bhavan. He said the Governor was acting as the as the leader of a political party despite holding a constitutional post. ‘’The Raj Bhavan is constantly putting roadblocks in the MVA government’s functioning. Even though the government had informed the Governor about all the procedures for the Speaker’s election, the Raj Bhavan had put forward legal excuses. Although the Governor is being accorded due respect, the Raj Bhavan is not cooperating with the government,’’ he opined.

Khan recalled that the Governor was deliberately delaying the nomination of 12 persons in the state council from quota despite reminders from the state government. ‘’Opposition BJP is using Raj Bhavan in every case. Governors are falling prey to their political game. It is also seen that a parallel government is being run from Raj Bhavan. If the Governor is saying that he is under pressure, then the Centre should release him from his responsibility,’’ said Khan.

Published on: Thursday, December 30, 2021, 07:07 AM IST