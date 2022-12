Maharashtra BJP MLA and Union minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane | PTI

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) MLA Bharat Gogavale and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane raised the issue of Disha Salian's death in the Maharashtra Assembly and demanded an inquiry. A ruckus by MLAs in the House followed this.

This is a breaking story. Details awaited.