Maharashtra Assembly Session Set For Stormy Debate As Opposition Plans Aggressive Stand Against Govt Policies |

Mumbai: The state assembly session will be stormy as opposition parties are all set to cornered the state government on various issues like law and order, Pune Porsche hit and run incident, farmers issue, corruption, drugs, students, unemployment, investment. Opposition parties have decided to boycott tea party organised by the state government.

After winning maximum seats in Maharashtra in Loksabha election, the morale of opposition parties is high and to keep the momentum till the assembly election opposition parties approach would be aggressive. UBT Shivsena Chief Uddhav Thackray also termed this assembly session as a farewell session of the 'Khoke' sarkar.

On the other hand, the state government is also ready to send back the opposition attack. Government may announce lucrative schemes and policies to lure the citizens before facing assembly elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the State government is ready to debate in assembly on all issues.

Vijay Vadettiwar, opposition leader in state assembly Said "Mahayuti government is anti farmers government. Moreover, many industries and investments were stolen from Maharashtra and given to Gujarat therefore, unemployment increased. assurance was given to farmers about 1.5 fold MSP on the expenditure but that was also not given yet. The government deceived the farmers."



This would be the last assembly session of the Mahayuti government because the term of the government is ending in October 2024. Therefore, the opposition has drawn a plan to block the government.

UBT MLA Vaibhav Naik also said to the media that the opposition will block the assembly session on the issue of Pune Drugs issue. "government failed to control the drug mafia. Many other incidents of drugs had happened in Pune. The government is doing drama. The home minister clearly failed to curb the drugs issue. Nothing has been done in the last two and half years." added Naik.

"Congress is also ready to attack the government during the assembly session. There was a meeting held at Delhi on Tuesday, wherein many state level congress leaders were present. Clear instructions were given by central leadership to open a scam of government and raised the issue rigorously in the assembly. Message should be spread in the public that Mahayuti government is corrupt. All MLAs of Mahavikas Aghadi should stay intact. No one should fall into unnecessary quarrels about who is the big brother and who is the elder brother in MVA."

Apart from that Maratha and OBC reservation, Ghatkopar billboard collapse incident, drought like situation in many parts of Maharashtra and falling rates of Cotton and Soybean will also be raised to corner the government. On the other hand, the state government is also ready to send back the opposition attack. Government may announce lucrative schemes and policies.

IPS officer Quiasar Khalid has been suspended in Ghatkopar bill board incident, Rs 10 lakh financial aid was given to Pune Porsche hit and run case victims, directions were given to banks to provide loans to farmers without consideration of CIBIL report of farmers. 'Ladki Bahin' (beloved sister) scheme for poor women of the state like Madhya Pradesh government. Under the scheme Rs 1500 will be given to poor women.

While speaking to the media DCM Ajit Pawar clarified that there is no Stanzas of Manusmriti in the study books of students. Devendra Fadanvis said "WE are ready to run the assembly session smoothly. We will put all the report cards of the Mahayuti government in the assembly."

Fadanvis alleged that Investments and industries went to Gujarat. Maximum paper leak incident happened during the Thackeray regime. Opposition is a factory of creating fake narratives against Mahayuti. Strict action against the drug mafia has been taken throughout the country. action against drugs will be continued. answers will be given to opposition about farmer's MSP added Fadanvis.