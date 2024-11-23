 Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: In Hung House, Voters May Play 'Kingmakers'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: In Hung House, Voters May Play 'Kingmakers'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: In Hung House, Voters May Play 'Kingmakers'

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Elections |

As Maharashtra gears up for the results of its state assembly elections, the Mahavuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances are making frantic efforts to woo independent candidates who are likely to emerge victorious. With nearly 20 independents poised to win, both coalitions are leaving no stone unturned in securing their allegiance. Of the 2,086 independent candidates in the fray.

A significant number are rebels from major parties such as the BIP, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT). These rebels, contesting against official nominees, could play a crucial role in tipping the balance of power. Reports suggest around 150 constituencies witnessed party rebels competing directly with alliance-backed candidates.

Read Also
Worli, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Looks To Defend Turf Against...
article-image

The BJF, anticipating the need for additional support to form the government, has assigned six senior leaders to approach these potential king-makers immediately after the results; simultaneously, the Congress and its allies in the MVA are reaching out to secure their numbers. Many of these independents entered the race after being denied tickets due to seat-sharing arrangements within alliances, Political insiders claim the BJP actively encouraged certain MVA rebels to contest as independents to split the anti-BJP vote. This tactic has left the Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena URT scrambling to minimize the damage.

Read Also
Karvir, Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024: Its Shiv Sena's Chandradip Narke vs MVA's P N...
article-image

In hung house, floaters...

FPJ Shorts
Borivali, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades, Mahayuti Looks For Easy Win
Borivali, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades, Mahayuti Looks For Easy Win
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Vikhroli, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Will MLA Sunil Raut Retain Constituency Amid Tough Fight From Shiv Sena, MNS
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Mulund, Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain Seat
Magathane, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
Magathane, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle

Among the prominent rebels are Kamal Vyavhare (Kasba Peth), Yayati Naik (Karanja), and Priti Band (Badnera) from the MVA fold, alongside Mahayutibacked independents like Ravi Rana (Badnera) and Vijay Chowgule (Airoli). Both alliances are preparing contingency plans to secure their newly elected MLAs. Sharad Pawar, chief of the NCP SP, recently held an online meeting urging candidates to stay vigilant during counting. He projected that the MVA could secure 157 seats and instructed candidates to head to Mumbai immediately after collecting their certificates. The BJP-led Mahayuti is reportedly making similar arrangements, aiming to quickly consolidate support from independents and alliance MLAs.

Adding intrigue to the post-election scenario, speculation swirls around Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's next steps. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat hinted that Shinde’s MLAs would back any decision he takes, even as rumors suggest he might align with the MVA. This possibility has irked the BJP, according to insiders. Further fueling speculation, Congress state chief Nana Patole claimed Shinde is in touch with the MVA, while BJP MP Narayan Rane suggested Sharad Pawar might pivot toward the Mahayuti to safeguard his party’s interests.

Read Also
Malabar Hill, Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha Seeks 7th Term
article-image

With both alliances vying for the support of independents and rebels, the political drama in Maharashtra is set to intensify. The MVA plans to house its MLAs in a secure Mumbai hotel to prevent defections, while the BJP’s strategies remain closely guarded. As vote counting begins, Maharashtra’s political landscape teeters on a knife-edge, with independents holding the key to determining the next government.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Worli, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Looks To Defend Turf Against...

Worli, Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Aaditya Thackeray Looks To Defend Turf Against...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Hotels, Luxury Buses, Choppers On Standby

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Hotels, Luxury Buses, Choppers On Standby

Malabar Hill, Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha Seeks 7th Term

Malabar Hill, Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: BJP's Mangal Prabhat Lodha Seeks 7th Term

Mumbadevi, Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Will Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Be Able To Snatch...

Mumbadevi, Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Will Shiv Sena's Shaina NC Be Able To Snatch...

Borivali, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades,...

Borivali, Maharashtra Election Results 2024: North Mumbai's Seat Led By BJP For Over 4 Decades,...