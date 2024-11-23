Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024: Hotels, Luxury Buses, Choppers On Standby

Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2024 |

The calm Arabian Sea on Friday afternoon held a secret close to its bosom: it had been a mute witness to political chess moves, strategy shenanigans over buzzing phone lines, and the uncanny Jull before election day results. Gearing up for the inevitable, parties were working overtime—both overtly and covertly—ensuring nothing would snatch victory from their grasp. The Congress got the ball rolling early, appointing six senior leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and G Parameshwara, as "observers” for Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Officially, they were there to “oversee post-election scenarios.” but unofficially, they might have been on standby for something far spicier management, should the numbers fail to add up.

A good night’s sleep was out of the question as the clock ticked late into Friday night, with political leaders anxiously awaiting results that would start trickling in on Saturday morning like a crisis. In true political fashion, the real action was happening under the radar. Star-studded five-star hotel rooms, reserved under innocuous names, were waiting to host potential winners in case the victory parade was about to start.

The Sofitel and Trident were the top picks, clearly favoured for their proximity to Mumbai's political pulse. Chartered buses? You bet Party members were primed, knowing that battle plans often depend on how many hours it takes to get to a luxury hotel with a possible future cabinet minister inside.

And let’s not forget the wild card—Hitendra Thakur, the elusive leader of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi. Both the Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi had their feelers out, eager to align with Thakur, who was last seen accusing the BJP general secretary of cash distribution in a Virar East hotel. No one’s forgetting that any surprise moves from independent candidates could throw a wrench in the machinery. The suspense was palpable. Whispers swirled that choppers were on standby—just in case the notorious Mumbai traffic needed to be outwitted.

Quick dial numbers are now on the home screen of all the parties’ crisis managers and the money bags. Jayant Patil of NCP (Sharad Pawar), with all the flair of a political mastermind, told candidates not to leave counting booths until the very last vote was counted and Congress, ever the detail-oriented party, instructed its candidates to compare numbers on Form 17 C. No stone unturned. At the end of it all, it wasn’t just about votes—it was about who got the choppers, luxury buses, and Gandhi notes first.