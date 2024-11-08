 Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mumbai Police Seizes ₹2.3 Crore Cash Amid Mode Code In Kalbadevi, 12 Detained
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Mumbai Police Seizes ₹2.3 Crore Cash Amid Mode Code In Kalbadevi, 12 Detained

As the model code of conduct for the state elections is in force, surveillance teams formed on the instructions of the Election Commission are checking the movement of potential inducements like cash, liquor, and other items.

Updated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
In the run-up to the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections, police have seized Rs 2.3 crore cash from 12 persons at Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, officials said on Friday.

Acting on inputs, a team of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station and poll officials intercepted a group of people on Thursday night.

While a search led to the discovery of Rs 2.3 crore, the individuals could neither produce any documents linked to the cash nor explain why they were carrying so much money, an official said.

After paperwork and questioning, which went on till the early hours of Friday, the money was seized and the 12 persons carrying the cash were detained, he said.

The cash was later handed over to the Income Tax department for further probe, the official added.

