Maharashtra assembly elections: BJP planning door-to-door campaign during ongoing Navratri festival

Ahead of Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP is planning to hold door-to-door campaigning during ongoing Navratri festival. In the door-to-door campaigning, BJP party workers will reach out to the people with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' ‘New Maharashtra’ promise.

According to Indian Express, in tune with the festival’s nine-day calendar, the BJP has come up with nine resolutions for the campaign. A party leader told the leading daily, “During festivals, people are more easily accessible. It is also the time to greet each other and exchange ideas. Since the election campaign has begun, party workers will reach out to the people with the CM’s ‘New Maharashtra’ promise.”

The nine resolutions for the campaign talk about making the state free of drought, upliftment of farmers, women empowerment through skill development, employment for youths, infrastructure for better living, healthcare for all, housing for all and slum redevelopment, education for all and zero tolerance for crime against women, reported the leading daily.

The leader told the Indian Express, “In the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a resounding mandate for good governance and welfare schemes, which changed the lives of the people. On the same lines, in Maharashtra, we intend to focus on the ‘su-raj’ (good governance) of Fadnavis. Reforms and welfare schemes will be highlighted during the campaign.”