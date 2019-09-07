Maharashtra Assembly Elections: AAP candidate selection drive a big hit

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) call for applications for the candidates wanting to contest the forthcoming Assembly poll received a huge response across all sections of society. People expressed willingness and enthusiasm to contest under the party’s banner.

Notably, a large number of Opposition leaders have shifted loyalties to the ruling alliance in recent days, political bigwigs and professionals from all walks of life established contact and are planning to join AAP, a party leader said. He believed politics is for the brightest and best that society has to offer. The party politics is the politics of the future and is part of our ‘people-centric’ new political culture. The party is in the process of scrutinising and assessing the applications and will announce its list of candidates shortly, he added.