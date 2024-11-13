 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Yogi Adityanath Should Keep His Politics In UP Only,' Says State Congress President Nana Patole
Earlier UP CM Yogi Adityanath delivered a blistering speech against the MVA alliance, urging voters to remain united. CM Yogi highlighted how the authorities were dealing strictly in the state of Uttar Pradesh with those who were allegedly grabbing government land.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
article-image

Nagpur: Maharashtra Congress president, Nana Patole hit out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he should keep his politics in UP only. He said that the people of Maharashtra will never accept 'Batenge to katenge' politics.

Nana Patole said, "UP CM Yogi Adityanath should keep his politics in UP only. Maharashtra is the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Such dirty politics is not done in Maharashtra. However, under the current government in Maharashtra, attacks are being made on the Urs, Ganesh Chaturthi procession. The issues of farmers, unemployed youth and inflation are important. They should talk about this. The people of Maharashtra will never accept 'Batenge to katenge' politics."

article-image

Nana Patole Slams Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde & Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

He further slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and said that that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should talk about the corruption under the Shiv Sena.

"They have brought Maharashtra under debt. They have taken commission to build statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The industries of Maharashtra have been shifted to Gujarat. PM Modi and Yogi should talk about this and not communal politics. They should clear their stand on Nawab Malik. The person who was in jail for 17 months is a candidate of Mahayuti govt. and they are talking about 'Batenge to katenge'," he added.

He said that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would be formed in Maharashtra.

article-image

"The BJP government has started to play the politics of creating fear by misusing ED, CBI and bulldozer in some states. The SC has snubbed them and we welcome that," he added.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Blistering Speech Against MVA Alliance

Addressing a public meeting in Achalpur city of Amravati, CM Yogi said, "If we are divided, then Ganapati pooja would be attacked, lands would be grabbed under Land Jihad, safety of daughters would be in danger... There is no Love Jihad or Land Jihad in UP today. It was already announced that if anyone hampers the security of our daughters, grabbed the land of government and the poor, then 'Yamraj' would be ready to cut their ticket..."

article-image

The BJP leader also lashed out at previous governments for allegedly patronising the mafias.

CM Yogi added, "There were mafias in UP and the previous government used to safeguard them... But now all of them are on their way to 'Jahannum'..."

article-image

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprises BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The opposition MVA, comprises Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (SCP). In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

