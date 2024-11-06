Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah & UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Hold Rallies As Campaigning Intensifies

Mumbai: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah is set to hold his first rally in Maharashtra on Thursday in the Kolhapur South constituency, where Congress leader Satej Patil's nephew, Ruturaj Patil, is contesting. Shah will also conduct rallies in Sangli, Satara, and Pune on the same day.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will arrive in Maharashtra on November 6 to hold rallies in Washim, Murtijapur, and Mozari-Tivsa in Amravati district. Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to kick off his campaign today from Nagpur. There are only 12 days left for campaigning.