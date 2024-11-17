Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Temporary Traffic Restrictions In Navi Mumbai To Ensure Smooth Election Process; Check Details

Polling personnel undergoes training for EVM Machines by Election Commission of India at Agri Koli Bhavan in Nerul l, on Saturday, 16/11/2024 | FPJ photo by: Farooq Sayed

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Navi Mumbai Traffic Department is implementing temporary traffic regulations at four key locations across the city. These changes are set to take effect from November 18 and will continue until the completion of the vote counting process on November 23.

The regulations are being enforced in Seawoods, Uran, Airoli, and Rabale, particularly around areas leading to election strong rooms where sensitive election materials and officials will be stationed. The Traffic Department has stated that these measures are aimed at ensuring smooth electoral procedures and maintaining safety, given the high volume of vehicles related to election duties.

Under the Seawoods Traffic Division, access to certain roads near the election strong rooms will be restricted from November 19 to November 23. The two-lane road leading to Agri Koli Bhavan at sector 24 of Nerul, as well as the service road running parallel to Palm Beach Road from Vazirani Sports Club to the Health Juice Centre, will be closed to all private vehicles.

“Only vehicles assigned for election-related duties will be allowed,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic) Tirupati Kakade. Residents are advised to use the internal road of Sector 18 to travel to and from Palm Beach Road.

Under Uran Traffic Division during the said period, a complete ban on heavy vehicles will be enforced on the Dighode-Dastan Phata road due to the movement of buses and other vehicles carrying election officials and equipment.

On November 19, the ban would be from 6:00 am to 12:00 am, on November 20, the ban would be from 3:00 am to 12:00 am and on November 23, it would be from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

Vehicles traveling from Dastan Phata through Dighode should use the route; Dastan Phata to Jasai to Ghavanphata to Jungle Cut. Meanwhile, vehicles traveling from Dighode to Dastan Phata should take; Dighode to Jhambulpada to Jungle Cut.

Kalamboli Traffic Division has notified that from 10:00 pm on November 18 to 12:00 am on November 23, access to certain roads will be restricted. Kalsekar college road from Panvel leading to JNPT road along with the road from Kalamboli circle leading to D Point and JNPT road Karnala Cut towards road leading to Kalsekar college will have a complete ban on the entry of any vehicles. Vehicles traveling from Panvel toward JNPT should use the Khanda Colony flyover to reach Kalamboli Circle and proceed to their destination.

“These temporary traffic measures are being implemented to ensure the safe and efficient conduct of the elections, minimize disruptions, and prevent any untoward incidents during the election process,” Kakade added.