 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Announces List Of 27 Star Campaigners; Key Leaders Revealed
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Announces List Of 27 Star Campaigners; Key Leaders Revealed

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Announces List Of 27 Star Campaigners; Key Leaders Revealed

The list includes prominent leaders such as Ajit Pawar, the NCP's national president and Deputy Chief Minister; Praful Patel, the national working president; and senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
NCP MP Sunil Tatkare | X/@SunilTatkare

Mumbai: Sunil Tatkare, the Maharashtra state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has announced a list of 27 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections.

The list includes prominent leaders such as Ajit Pawar, the NCP's national president and Deputy Chief Minister; Praful Patel, the national working president; and senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif.

Other notable campaigners include Narhari Zirwal, Vice President of the Legislative Assembly; Aditi Tatkare, Minister of Women and Child Development; and MPs Nitin Patil and Sayaji Shinde.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil's Decision To Field Candidates...
article-image

About The Young Leaders In The List

FPJ Shorts
Israeli Woman, Survivor Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday; Family Alleges Death Linked To PTSD
Israeli Woman, Survivor Of Oct 7 Hamas Attack Dies By Suicide On 22nd Birthday; Family Alleges Death Linked To PTSD
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?
1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing

The list also features young leaders like Dheeraj Sharma, National Youth President, and Rupali Chakankar, Women’s State President, as well as various party officials and representatives from minority and OBC cells.

The NCP is gearing up for the elections with a strong lineup of experienced leaders and dedicated campaigners.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming...

Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of...

Thane Lift Collapse: 4 People, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Sustain Minor Injuries After Elevator...

Thane Lift Collapse: 4 People, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Sustain Minor Injuries After Elevator...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT Downplay Seat-Sharing Dispute; MVA...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT Downplay Seat-Sharing Dispute; MVA...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Announces List Of 27 Star Campaigners; Key Leaders Revealed...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Announces List Of 27 Star Campaigners; Key Leaders Revealed...