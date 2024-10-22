Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Announces List Of 27 Star Campaigners; Key Leaders Revealed...

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare | X/@SunilTatkare

Mumbai: Sunil Tatkare, the Maharashtra state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has announced a list of 27 star campaigners for the upcoming assembly elections.

The list includes prominent leaders such as Ajit Pawar, the NCP's national president and Deputy Chief Minister; Praful Patel, the national working president; and senior leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, and Hasan Mushrif.

Other notable campaigners include Narhari Zirwal, Vice President of the Legislative Assembly; Aditi Tatkare, Minister of Women and Child Development; and MPs Nitin Patil and Sayaji Shinde.

⚡ Star Campaigners List of NCP released today pic.twitter.com/dVdtCBM9aL — Nationalist Mumbaikar 🇮🇳™ (@Ayush_Shah_25) October 21, 2024

About The Young Leaders In The List

The list also features young leaders like Dheeraj Sharma, National Youth President, and Rupali Chakankar, Women’s State President, as well as various party officials and representatives from minority and OBC cells.

The NCP is gearing up for the elections with a strong lineup of experienced leaders and dedicated campaigners.