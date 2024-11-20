Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Worli Candidate Milind Deora Casts His Vote, Vows To Work For People

Shiv Sena MP and candidate from Worli Assembly seat, Milind Deora shows his inked finger after voting. | ANI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP and its candidate from the Worli assembly seat, Milind Deora, cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Milind Deora said that voting is everyone's right and duty.

"People should step out and vote in large numbers. Voting is everyone's right and duty. The parties, the alliance that has worked for people, would like to work for them even in the time to come," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Shiv Sena MP and candidate from the Worli Assembly seat, Milind Deora, also showed his inked finger after voting.

Deora is contesting election against sitting Worli MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray.

Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, a voter turnout of 18.14 percent was recorded till 11 a.m. in the single-phase assembly elections in Maharashtra.

Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 30.00 percent, while the district of Nanded recorded the lowest voter turnout of 13.67 percent till 11 am, as per the data of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the poll body's figures, Mumbai city recorded a voter turnout of 15.78 per cent, Mumbai Suburban 17.99 per cent, Nagpur 18.90 per cent, Thane 16.63 per cent, Aurangabad 17.45 per cent, Pune 15.64 per cent, Nashik 18.71 per cent, Satara 18.72 per cent, Kolhapur 20.59 per cent, Dhule 20.11 per cent, Palghar 19.40 per cent, Ratnagiri 22.93 per cent and Latur 18.55 percent.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis urged people to vote in large numbers, underscoring the importance of voting in a democracy. He said, "The biggest festival of democracy is ongoing. Along with my family, I have cast my vote. I urge everyone to vote in large numbers because voting is not just our right but also our responsibility. We elect a government in democracy and hold expectations from them. So, voting is important."

Voting began at 7 am on Wednesday for the single-phase on 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly elections and the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections, covering the remaining 38 seats.

