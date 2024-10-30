 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders

Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mahim constituency, filed his nomination despite opposition from both the BJP and senior Shiv Sena leaders. While his party workers waited for three hours at the party office to hold a rally, Sarvankar chose to go directly to the election office.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 05:53 AM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency | Instagram

Mumbai: Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mahim constituency, filed his nomination despite opposition from both the BJP and senior Shiv Sena leaders.While his party workers waited for three hours at the party office to hold a rally, Sarvankar chose to go directly to the election office.

“Filing the nomination was my priority to avoid any confusion or errors,” he explained, while also apologizing to his supporters for not being present.

Before submitting his nomination, Sarvankar visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple to seek blessings. He revealed that he faced pressure to withdraw his candidacy but remained firm.

“I've been working in this constituency for 30 years. I care deeply for this community and want to be available to the people whenever they need me,” he said. On the pressure to step down, he added, 'Those who are pressuring me should reconsider their stance.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders
Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages On WhatsApp Group
Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages On WhatsApp Group
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On Advertisements
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On Advertisements
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty
Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty
Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Frustrated With Political Parties, Sion’s Middle-Class...
article-image

He faces tough competition from two prominent candidates, Amit Thackeray from the MNS and Mahesh Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim...

Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages...

Bombay High Court Rejects Plea To Quash FIR Against Kolhapur Leader For Sending Offensive Messages...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On...

Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Constitute Committee To Investigate Misuse Of Public Funds On...

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty

Bombay High Court Denies Interim Relief To LIC Over Staff Requisition For Election Duty

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In Chembur SRA Building Construction...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To Builders In Chembur SRA Building Construction...