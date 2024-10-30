Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency Despite Pressure From BJP And Party Leaders

Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar Files Nomination From Mahim Constituency | Instagram

Mumbai: Sada Sarvankar, the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mahim constituency, filed his nomination despite opposition from both the BJP and senior Shiv Sena leaders.While his party workers waited for three hours at the party office to hold a rally, Sarvankar chose to go directly to the election office.

“Filing the nomination was my priority to avoid any confusion or errors,” he explained, while also apologizing to his supporters for not being present.

Before submitting his nomination, Sarvankar visited the Siddhi Vinayak temple to seek blessings. He revealed that he faced pressure to withdraw his candidacy but remained firm.

“I've been working in this constituency for 30 years. I care deeply for this community and want to be available to the people whenever they need me,” he said. On the pressure to step down, he added, 'Those who are pressuring me should reconsider their stance.”

He faces tough competition from two prominent candidates, Amit Thackeray from the MNS and Mahesh Sawant from Shiv Sena (UBT).