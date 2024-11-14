Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Vishal Barbate Accuses Congress Of Backing Rebel Candidate Rajendra Mulak In Ramtek Poll Battle

Representative Image |

Nagpur: In probably the first instance in the ensuing assembly election, a Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate has openly accused the Congress of breaching the Maha Vikas Aghadis (MVA) coalition pact by supporting a rebel candidate.

In the midst of a hectic campaign, Vishal Barbate, the official nominee of Uddhav’s Sena in the Ramtek assembly constituency has alleged that rebel Congress candidate Rajendra Mulak, who is contesting as an independent after being expelled for six years, is being supported by the local Congress leaders. Mulak, who defied the party to contest the seat that was allocated to Shiv Sena (UBT), is seen as a strong contender as Congress MP from Ramtek, Shyam Kumar Barve, and Saoner sitting Congress MLA Sunil Kedar are campaigning for him owing to his clout in Nagpur rural.

This is the first time that the Congress symbol will be missing from the election scene here. The party had to bow down before an adamant Shiv Sena (UBT) and concede in the seat-sharing talks. Though on the face of it, it may look like a straight fight between Barbate and Shiv Sena (Shinde)s Ashish Jaiswal, what has queered the pitch is Mulak’s presence.

Who Is Rajendra Mulak?

Mulak is a protégé of exchief minister Prithviraj Chavan and also related to him. He comes from a prominent Congress family - his father Bhau Mulak was an MLA and minister in the 1970s, holding the finance and energy portfolios. A dynamic and committed Congress leader, Rajendra Mulak earlier used to contest from Umred, which after the 2009 delimitation was reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates and so out of bounds as he is a Kunbi Maratha. Since then, he has been working for the party organisation, especially Nagpur district rural which has six assembly seats of Umred, Kamptee, Saoner, Hingna, Ramtek, and Katol.

Who Is Vishal Barbate?

Vishal Barbate is a debutant who has a major car dealership in Nagpur city. He is facing an uphill task taking on Shinde candidate Jaiswal, who has an enviable electoral track record winning the seat for three consecutive terms in 1999, 2004, and 2009. He lost the seat in 2014 to Mallikarjun Reddy but then again won it in 2019 as an independent when the undivided Sena denied him a ticket.

About Ramtek Constituency

Ramtek constituency is one of the 12 assembly constituencies in Nagpur district, six of them rural and six urban. It's a pilgrim centre known for the ancient Ram temple, Gad Mandir, atop a hill. It was here that Mahakavi Kalidasa - invited by the Vakataka King of Vidarbha around 400AD - penned his magnum opus Meghadootam on being captivated by the beauty of this place. Politically, Ramtek was once known as the safe haven for Congress. It achieved importance when former Prime Minister, the late PV Narasimha Rao, contested from here once.