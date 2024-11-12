Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Slams State Leadership, Says 'Illegal' CM & Mahayuti Coalition Have Done Only Exploitation

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray | X @Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, Yuva Sena chief and former minister, criticised Maharashtra's leadership, claiming that the state has been under an 'illegal’ Chief Minister and the Mahayuti coalition for over the past two and a half years, which has only exploited Maharashtra. He made these remarks at an event hosted by the Indian Merchant Chamber in Churchgate, organised by Mumbai First and the Mumbai Press Club.

Aaditya Thackeray Addresses The Issue Of Rising Pollution In Mumbai

Speaking to the gathering, Thackeray addressed the issue of rising pollution in Mumbai and shared his vision for the city's future. He highlighted the need for stringent and permanent regulations at construction sites, expanded public transportation options and strong health initiatives to improve citizens' well-being.

Aaditya Thackeray On Current Governance

The Shiv Sena candidate from Worli criticised the current governance model, pointing out that the BMC reserves, which stood at Rs 90,000 crore two and a half years ago, have now dropped to Rs 80,000 crore. He attributed this decline to what he described as the 'plundering' of the BMC's treasury by the 'illegal' CM and government.

Thackeray pointed out that multiple authorities such as the BMC, MHADA, SRA and the Railways are operating in Mumbai, which complicates the city's development. He proposed the establishment of a unified authority to streamline and coordinate the city’s growth. To tackle Mumbai's infamous traffic congestion, Thackeray emphasised the importance of the Coastal Road project.

He highlighted the Rs 6.5 lakh crore in investments brought in by the MVA government. He also stressed the need for metro projects to further support the city's transport network. Thackeray outlined plans to expand the BEST fleet with 10,000 electric buses by 2027, and announced the procurement of 900 AC double-decker buses.