 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting Independently

Despite repeatedly being told to withdraw their candidature, these candidates did not pay heed to the party’s request.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:49 AM IST
article-image
Flag Of BJP | File Pic

The BJP on Wednesday expelled 37 members across the state who were planning to contest as Independents.

Despite repeatedly being told to withdraw their candidature, these candidates did not pay heed to the party’s request.

“In the BJP, there is no scope for anti-party activities. Party leaders tried to reason with each leader but those who fail to conform to party norms have to pay the price,” a party functionary said.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Retailers, Multiplexes, Restaurants Join Campaign To Get More...
article-image

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule explained that this action was taken due to the members’ indiscipline and disregard for party orders.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park
Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'

A letter signed by BJP office secretary Mukund Kulkarni listed the names of the rebels and their constituencies. Amongst the prominent names were Tushar Bhartiya (Badnera), Jagdish Gupta (Amravati), Pramod Gadrel (Achalpur), Dharmendranath Thakur (Jogeshwari East), Balasaheb Murkute (Newasa) and Brijbhushan Pazare (Chandrapur).

The letter stated that rebellion was a violation of party discipline and said these individuals were being immediately expelled from the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For...

'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebellion Backfires As BJP Expels 37 Members For Contesting...

'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress

'Make IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma Verma’s Appointment As DGP Permanent': Congress