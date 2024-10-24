 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Problem Of Seat Sharing Has Been Resolved,' Says Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar
ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Vijay Wadettiwar | ANI

Mumbai: Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said on Thursday that the problem of seat sharing has been resolved and expressed confidence that the opposition alliance-Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will cross 200 seats.

"The problem of seat sharing has been resolved...We are going to contest the elections based on merit...In Maharashtra, today, after seat sharing, we are confident that we will cross 200 (seats)...This 'choryuti' (Mahayuti) has ruined the state. We will dethrone them...The public has also made up their minds to dethrone them....," Wadettiwar told ANI.

"The commission and corruption have increased by about 30-35 percent. Maharashtra is openly being looted," he alleged.

MVA Announces Its Seat-Sharing Formula For 255

On Wednesday the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi announced its seat-sharing formula for 255 with a formula of 85 seats each. The remaining 23 will be announced as per their Party candidates list. Few of these seats will go to Samajwadi Party, PWP, and the CPI.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray faction, on Wednesday released its first list of 65 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, with the faction again fielding incumbent Aaditya Thackeray from the Worli constituency.

Another interesting match-up is Kedhar Dighe, nephew of Anand Dighe, who will be against CM Eknath Sindhe from the Kopri-Panchpakhadi Assembly constituency. Anand Dighe was the mentor of Eknath Sindhe.

NCP Releases Its First List Of 38 Candidates

On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released their first list of 38 candidates. Deputy chief minister and NCP president Ajit Pawar will be contesting from the Baramati Assembly constituency.

Other candidates in the fray are Chhagan Bhujbal (Yeola), Dilip Walse Patil (Ambegaon).

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The state's assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

The main electoral contest will be between two alliances, namely the Mahayuti - comprising of BJP, Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), and Shive Sena (Eknath Shinde). The other alliance is the MVA - comprising of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44.

