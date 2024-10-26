Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Political Manoeuvring Over Seat Allocation Leaves Mahayuti & MVA Partners On Edge

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (L) & Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: The high-stakes political manoeuvring over seat allocation for Maharashtra’s state assembly elections has left Mahayuti and MVA partners on edge. Congress has proposed an 80-80- 90 sear formula for its MVA allies, while Mahayuti claims to have finalised a deal on 277 seats, though specific allocations remain unresolved.

The core issue centres on the two Shiv Sena factions, each demanding 100 seats from their respective alliances in Mahayuti and the MVA. Neither side is willing to settle for less, fearing political damage, sources indicate.

Announcement Made By Congress Leader Balasaheb Thorat

On Friday, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat announced in Delhi that Congress has proposed a 9-seat allocation for each of the three main MVA partners, leaving 18 seats for smaller parties. However, the Shiv Sena UBT faction has reacted unfavourably. Meanwhile, Congress and the NCP' have raised concerns about the Shiv Sena’s unilateral candidate announcements in at least six seats, including Versowva, Bandra East, Bhoom Paranda, Ramtek, and two others.

Thorat dismissed the notion of a “friendly contest” between MVA partners on disputed seats and was evasive when asked if Congress might exceed the 100-seat threshold.

Infighting Remains Focused On 11 Seats

In Mahayuti, infighting remains focused on 11 seats, including Versova, Andheri East, Worli, Mira Bhayandar, Ashtl, Warud, Niphad, Karad North, and Phaltan. Sources report that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is holding out for 100 seats for his party, which has delayed allocations for Ajit Pawar’s NCP, while the BJP resists ceding more seats to the Shiv Sena.

The MVA partners have announced candidates for 158 seats, with Shiv Sena UBT declaring 65, Congress 48, and NCP SP 45. Mahayuti has announced 189 candidates: BJP with 99, and both Shiv Sena and NCP with 45 each.

Both Sena factions are vying for the symbolic “magic figure” of 100 seats, eager to demonstrate political importance. If one Sena faction secures 100 seats and the other does not, this disparity could become a contentious election issue, with the faction falling short at risk of negative portrayal. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced that 277 seats have been finalised, with a decision on the remaining seats expected within two days.