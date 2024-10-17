Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Police Leaves Suspended Statewide To Ensure Law And Order During Polls

Police personnel in Maharashtra are on high alert as leave is suspended to ensure smooth conduct during the Assembly elections | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections, the leave of all police personnel working across the state, including Mumbai, has been suspended. The Director General of Police's office issued a circular on Tuesday announcing this decision. Medical leave and leave for essential reasons have been exempted from this suspension.

Dr. Chhering Dorje, Special Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) and the state police coordination officer for the Maharashtra Assembly General Elections 2024, issued the related orders.

The election code of conduct came into effect from Tuesday, with voting scheduled for November 20 and vote counting on November 23. To ensure the smooth conduct of the election process and to prevent any untoward incidents, the Director General of Police's office has issued directives to remain vigilant.

To maintain law and order, instructions have been given to deploy adequate police personnel for election duty. Police commissioners, superintendents, and concerned officials have been directed accordingly.

Police officers and staff will not be able to take leave until the election is completed, except for essential or medical reasons. Weekly offs and other types of leaves have also been suspended for the police force until the election process concludes.