Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'No Government Can Be Formed Without Ajit Pawar's Involvement,' Says NCP Candidate Nawab Malik From Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar

Nawab Malik (L) And Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (R) | File Pic

Mumbai: Nawab Malik, the NCP candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar who has been consistently denied support from the BJP, has claimed that no government can be formed in the state without the involvement of Ajit Pawar. He asserted that while Ajit Pawar has expressed his interest in leadership, the NCP’s strength lies in its role as a “kingmaker”.

“We are not claiming the chief minister’s post, but we will decide how the government is formed and who leads it,” he said. “The NCP is steadfast in its ideology, including its commitment to secularism and democratic principles. The party is aligned with the thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule, and BR Ambedkar. The party’s current engagement with the BJP is a political adjustment, which does not change its core values,” Malik said, adding that the party cannot abandon its ideology.

“As for those accusing us of being aligned with the BJP, I ask them, were Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, or even other political leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Mulayam Singh Yadav, and Mayawati not in political adjustments with the BJP at different points in time?” Malik asked.

About Nawab Malik's Bail

Malik is out on medical bail in a money laundering case and a petition was recently filed opposing it, while questioning the timing and that he is actively campaigning while out to seek treatment for “failing kidneys”.

Addressing the legal issues surrounding his conviction, he claimed that there were attempts to cancel his bail and imprison him again, alleging that certain individuals are working against him.

“I am not afraid of being jailed again. The public’s support for me is overwhelming,” he asserted, adding that those who thought his political career was over were mistaken. He cited recent developments in Maharashtra’s political landscape, saying it had become clear that his political influence remains strong.

Malik also referenced his Supreme Court bail and the conditions that were imposed. He stated that, according to the court’s directive, he is allowed to speak publicly as long as he doesnt breach the conditions, and made it clear that he had no intention of violating these conditions.

Nawab Malik On Reservations For Minority Communities

On reservations for minority communities, particularly Muslims, he stressed that their socio-economic condition is worse than that of Dalits. “Muslims need better access to education and financial opportunities,” he said. Referring to the Sachar Committee report, he highlighted the disparity faced by Muslims in India, particularly in education and economic development.