Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Metro One Extends Operational Hours On Poll Day To Support Election Officials

Mumbai Metro One extends operational hours to support Maharashtra Elections 2024

Mumbai: In support of the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha General Election 2024, Mumbai Metro One has announced an extension of its operational hours. The elections are scheduled for 20th November 2024, with vote counting set for 23rd November.

"To facilitate the transportation of election officials and staff, Mumbai Metro One will begin services at 04:00 am on election day, 20th November, with the first metro running from both Versova and Ghatkopar stations. The last metro service will be extended until 01:00 am on 21st November, ensuring a seamless travel experience for officials working late into the night" stated an official statement released by the Mumbai Metro One on Friday evening.

This extension comes in response to a request from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), aiming to support polling station officers and employees across both Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban districts. The extended hours will enable election staff to reach polling stations early in the morning and remain on-site late to secure election materials and ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

"As Mumbai Metro One serves as a critical link to key stations on the Western and Central Railways, the extended hours will assist election staff in reaching their designated locations on time" said an official adding that the decision underscores Mumbai Metro's commitment to playing a socially responsible role in supporting the democratic process and ensuring the timely and efficient transportation of those involved in the election process.