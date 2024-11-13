Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Wins Battle For Shivaji Park, To Hold Rally On November 17

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | Shashank Parade

Mumbai: With Maharashtra's Assembly elections around the corner, Shivaji Park at Dadar has become a flashpoint in the race for political dominance.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, known for its historic rallies at this iconic ground, has been left high and dry with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena securing the turf for their November 17 rally.

MNS, which had applied days before Shiv Sena, secured permission on a “first come, first served” basis, marking a symbolic victory for the party. The date holds emotional weight: it is the death anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, Uddhav’s father and Shiv Sena’s founder, who historically gathered Shiv Sainiks on the ground.