Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Criticises Political Party Splits In Dombivli, Urges Voters Not To Insult Their Votes

Thane: The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) launched its assembly poll campaign on Monday with a ‘public sabha’ in Dombivali in Thane district, which is the stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Notably, Raj Thackeray has not fielded his candidates in 10 constituencies in support of the Mahayuti alliance. In Kalyan Gramin, his party’s Raju Patil is pitted against Rajesh More from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and Subhash Bhoir from Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Though on Mahayuti’s side, Raj strangely lashed out at Uddhav and Shinde for the acrimonious fight over the Shiv Sena legacy. He said that the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol belong to Balasaheb Thackeray and are not the property of either of the warring factions.

Asserting that the state had been insulted due to splits in parties and MLAs switching sides for power, the MNS chief said voters must think hard before exercising their franchise.

Raj said his candidate Raju Patil is not for sale and will stay loyal to the MNS. “Majha Raju Bikau nahi, Tikau aahe,” he lashed.

“Your vote must not be insulted. No one knows whether a candidate is part of the Mahayuti or of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA),” he said. “Eknath Shinde was against Ajit Pawar when in the MVA but took him in his lap for the sake of power along with the BJP. These politicians have taken voters for granted as they know no harm can come to them. Vote for the MNS for the betterment of the state,” he said.

Attacking Uddhav Thackeray for his claim that the BJP reneged on the promise to share chief ministership (after the 2019 assembly polls), the MNS chief asked why he did not object when Devendra Fadnavis was announced as the CM candidate at a rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By joining hands with the Congress and (undivided) NCP, Uddhav had removed the ‘Hinduhridaysamrat’ honorific of Balasaheb Thackeray, he claimed.