Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahim May Not Be A Cakewalk For MNS Leader Amit Thackeray

Amit Thackeray |

Mumbai: After the Worli assembly constituency, Mahim has emerged as another key battleground in Mumbai's political landscape. Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, filed his nominations from Mahim on Monday. However, this will not be an easy ride for Amit Thackeray, as he faces tough competition from Sada Sarvankar of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, a three-time MLA from the same constituency, and Mahesh Sawant, a staunch worker of Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) who has made an impressive impact in the area since Sarvankar left Uddhav in 2022.

Raj Thackeray had extended unconditional support to the Mahayuti alliance during the recent Lok Sabha elections, despite the Shiv Sena fielding Sarvankar from Mahim. However, pressure is reportedly being put on Sarvankar by senior leaders from both the BJP and Shiv Sena not to file his nomination.

Raj Thackeray & Sada Sarvankar Hold Separate Meetings With Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Raj Thackeray and Sarvankar had separate meetings with CM Shinde on Saturday at his official residence, but Sarvankar remains determined to contest the election. Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai president, said that Amit Thackeray is like a family member of the Mahayuti, and they should ensure his victory.

“I will speak to CM and Deputy CMs about it. Uddhav Thackeray may not have any sentiments toward Amit, but as part of the Mahayuti, we should support him,” Shelar said.

Education minister Deepak Kesarkar said, “The MNS gave unconditional support to the Mahayuti during the recent Lok Sabha elections, and we should not forget that, we should support Amit this time.”

He also reminded that Sarvankar is a Minister of State (MoS) and will remain so for five more years, while the party is exploring other options to compensate Sarvankar. Sarvankar stated, “I will file my nomination on Tuesday at 10 am. My stand is clear – it is necessary to ensure justice for the citizens of Mahim. I will file my nomination and win the election.”

UBT leader Sanjay Raut made a sensational claim, saying, “The decision to give a ticket to Amit Thackeray was made in Delhi. Amit Shah decides who will contest from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena is a slave of Amit Shah, and such parties should not speak about self-respect.”