Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti And MVA Intensify Efforts To Secure Majority Ahead Of Nov 23 Counting Day

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Political parties intensify preparations ahead of the results with strategies to secure majority support | Representational Image

Mumbai: Both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have intensified their preparations as the state awaits the assembly election results. Efforts are underway to secure support from smaller parties and independents to ensure a majority.

If the Mahayuti falls short of a majority, it has devised a strategy to form alliances with smaller parties. Efforts are reportedly being made to reach out to parties not currently part of the Mahayuti.

While Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Thursday that they were not in contact with independent candidates, reports suggest that independents and rebels have started approaching the Mahayuti camp. Alliance leaders are actively negotiating with smaller factions, and with the BJP in power at the Center, the party is said to be offering a share in the state government to bring smaller parties closer.

Meanwhile, the MVA is preparing its own strategy to form the government by securing support from like-minded parties and independent MLAs. MVA leaders are confident of achieving a majority and are working to ensure they secure the necessary numbers.

As soon as the results are announced today, all the winning legislators from the MVA will be accommodated together in a five-star hotel. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut mentioned that arrangements will be made in Mumbai for the legislators coming from rural areas.

On the evening of November 22, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Satej Patil were seen together in the same vehicle. After holding a joint meeting, they also met with Uddhav Thackeray.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar shared details about the plan, stating, “We have completed our work with sincerity. Within 12 hours, we will announce the chief minister’s name.”

He added, “I am confident that I will remain an MLA in power by November 23. Not just confident, but certain. On the night of November 23, the MVA will stake its claim to form the government. We have instructed everyone to remain alert during the vote counting process. Candidates have been told not to leave the counting center until the entire process is completed.”

This year, the voter turnout in the state has increased. During the Lok Sabha elections, the turnout was 61%, but just six months later, it rose significantly to 66% in the assembly elections.

The decision to invite the largest party, instead of an alliance, to form the government lies entirely with the Governor. If the election results are unclear, it will be crucial to see whom the Governor invites first to stake a claim. The term of the current state assembly ends at midnight on November 26. If a government is not formed by then, President’s Rule could be reinstated starting at midnight. Post-results, the key factors to watch will be who stakes the claim for majority first and whom the Governor invites to form the government.

Sharad Pawar predict 157 seats

NCP(SP) president Sharad Pawar held an online meeting with his candidates on Friday. During the meeting, Pawar expressed confidence that the MVA would form the government. He instructed the candidates not to leave the counting centers until the results are declared and advised them to come directly to Mumbai with their victory certificates once they win. All candidates of NCP(SP) attended the meeting. During the session, the exit polls were also discussed. He expressed confidence that the MVA would win 157 seats.

Thackeray guides candidates

The Shiv Sena (UBT) is taking special precautions for the counting of votes in the assembly elections. According to sources, party leader Uddhav Thackeray recently held a virtual interaction with Shiv Sena (UBT) candidates via video conference. During the session, Thackeray emphasised the importance of vigilance and attention to detail throughout the counting process. He, along with a team of experts, provided candidates and their key representatives with comprehensive guidance on the necessary precautions to take.