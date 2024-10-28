 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Kalyan Congress Workers Demand More Seats Amid Discontent
Congress workers from Kalyan and Thane have expressed their dissatisfaction, as the party has been allotted only two seats - Bhiwandi West to Dayanand Choraghe and MiraBhayandar to Muzaffar Hussain - out of a total of 18 seats in Thane district.

NK Gupta
Updated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:19 AM IST
Mumbai: Congress leaders and functionaries from Kalyan have threatened to resign from their respective posts and leave the party, along with 100 to 125 members, due to dissatisfaction ~ with the Congress leadership's lack of attention to the Kalyan East and Kalyan West constituencies.

Sachin Pote, a leader from Kalyan, stated, “We have decided to go to Mumbai to meet Nana Patole and submit our resignations. During the seat-sharing discussions, the MVA partners did not consider Congress's interests.”

Congress Workers Express Their Dissatisfaction

Kalyan Congress leaders are demanding two additional seats in Kalyan East and Kalyan West. “NCP (SP) leader Novel Salve has allegedly blamed our party MP Suresh Mhatre for not making any efforts to strengthen the party.

