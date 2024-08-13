Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Independent MLA Ravi Rana Threatens To Withdraw 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' Funds If Women Don't Support Govt In Upcoming Polls

Ravi Rana, Independent MLA from Amravati | Facebook

Mumbai: Ravi Rana, Independent MLA from Amravati in his speech warned women that he would take back money given under Majhi Bahin scheme if beneficiaries fail to give blessings to the government in the upcoming election. While reacting on it Wadettiwar asked, "Will sisters of Maharashtra sell their valuable votes for mere Rs 1500? He also said Money will be given under Ladki Bahin is of the government not CM, DCM and Ravi Rana's pocket.

"After our government comes into power, we will double the Rs1500 of the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' to Rs 3000, so now I need your blessings for that. However, those who do not bless me will see Rs1500 being withdrawn from their accounts by me as their brother." Said Rana.

The certificate distribution ceremony for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' was held on monday in Amravati, hosted by MLA Ravi Rana. Thousands of women were present at this event. During the event, MLA Ravi Rana made this shocking statement. "One must acknowledge what has been received. The government keeps giving, but blessings must also be given", this is the opinion expressed by Ravi Rana at this time.

While criticising Wadettiwar said " 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' is funded by government money. This scheme has been introduced by the government to deceive women into voting as the elections approach. MLA Ravi Rana has spoken what is in the minds of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Are our sisters going to sell their votes for Rs1500? Is government money owned by Ravi Rana, the Chief Minister, and Deputy Chief Minister? Such offensive language used by those in power, insulting the sisters of the state, demands that the government apologize to the sisters,"

Wadettiwar said that both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are claiming credit for the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Women are not safe in Maharashtra, but the government does not address this issue. Now, deceptive schemes are being introduced for votes.

'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' is getting an impressive response throughout Maharashtra More than 1.05 Cr women have enrolled their names under the scheme. On the other hand, opposition parties levelled new allegations everyday against the scheme. The Mahayuti Government wants to encash the scheme in upcoming state assembly elections therefore, largelevel promotion has been done in the state. Meanwhile, MLA of Amravati Ravi Rana has made a shocking statement about the scheme.