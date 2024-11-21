Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In High-Stakes Worli, Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray Faces Formidable Challenge From CM Eknath Shinde's Sena & MNS

Shiv Sena UBT Aaditya Thackeray | X/@AUThackeray

Mumbai: Worli has emerged as one of the focal points in the election. Sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT) faces a formidable challenge from the Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), making the contest intense and unpredictable.

In 2019, 47.98% of the voters in Worli cast their ballots. This time, a voter turnout of 52.78% was recorded. For Thackeray, the 2024 election is vastly different from his 2019 campaign, when he secured an easy victory. This time, he faces stiff competition from two prominent leaders representing major parties: The Shiv Sena (Shinde) has fielded Milind Deora, and the MNS has nominated Sandeep Deshpande.

Allegations Made By MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande

Deshpande has alleged that a fake letter claiming MNS’ support for the Mahayuti alliance was circulated in Worli by Shinde Sena workers. This led to a scuffle between MNS workers and supporters of the Sena. Following the incident, MNS officials visited Agripada Police Station to lodge a complaint. Adding to the tension, MNS cadres allegedly slapped a former corporator of the Shinde Sena over the distribution of the fake leaflet.

Deshpande Files Complaint Against Shinde Faction Member Rajesh Kusale

Deshpande subsequently filed a complaint against Shinde faction member Rajesh Kusale for allegedly circulating the fabricated letter in the name of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Voice Of Voters

Rajesh Pachku Koli, a resident of Worli, expressed his concerns about the election environment, stating, “I cast my vote every time. This time, I voted for a genuine candidate. One party fielded a candidate just to oppose others without a development agenda, while another distributed large sums of money to buy votes and added fake names to the voting list. I voted for someone who does real work, not one with just money.”

Kishor More, another voter, said, “I feel disappointed because Maharashtra’s politics has become dirty. There are no ethics left. No one talks about development; there is inflation, and political leaders divert people’s attention. Some political parties lure voters and fight to take credit for any work. I stand with the true candidate.”

“Politics has changed a lot. In my generation, there were at least some ethics. Now, there are no ethics left,” 80- year-old Shankar Mahadik said.

“Anyone can join any party and even contest from parties with totally opposite ideologies. Almost all are the same; no ideology remains – it’s all about power. Still, I remain optimistic. As a senior citizen, I believe in change. I cast my vote for the candidate who is the least bad and the most good.”

Residents of more than 35 chawls in Worli BDD initially decided to boycott the election, citing unresolved issues related to BDD redevelopment. However, with just hours left for voting, they withdrew their decision after receiving assurances about resolving their concerns. Consequently, residents turned out to cast their votes.