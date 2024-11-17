 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Hooliganism Won't Last Long,' Says Uddhav Thackeray In Attack On CM Eknath Shinde
“A few days ago, a hooligan came here. I'm here to warn him that his hooliganism won't last long. Our government will come to power soon. If you harm even one Shiv Sainik, you'll see what I can do,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

No brownie points for guessing that the stern warning was directed towards Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He was speaking at a campaign rally for Congress' Naseem Khan, the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Chandivali.

“It's time for people to teach these traitors a lesson. One such traitor is contesting from this constituency too. He may be crying now, but there will be no forgiveness for such betrayal” said the former chief minister.

