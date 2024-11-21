 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS Letter
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS Letter

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS Letter

This forged letter bore the fake signature of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Following this, MNS worker Akrur Patkar filed a complaint at the Agripada Police Station. Based on this complaint, further action is being taken.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (L) & The Fake MNS Letter (R) | File Pic Of Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: In the Sewree Assembly constituency, the Mahayuti refrained from fielding a candidate against the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). In return, a fake letter falsely claiming that the MNS would support the bow-and-arrow symbol of the Shinde faction's candidate in the Worli Assembly constituency was circulated.

This forged letter bore the fake signature of MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Following this, MNS worker Akrur Patkar filed a complaint at the Agripada Police Station. Based on this complaint, further action is being taken. The FIR has been registered against Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction ) worker Rajesh Kusale under sections 336(2), 336(4), 353(2), and 171(1) of BNS. The police are investigating the matter further.

About The Letter

In the Sewree constituency, the Mahayuti honored the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) by not fielding a candidate against them. As a gesture of responsibility, MNS decided to support the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) in the Worli constituency by endorsing the bow-and-arrow symbol to prevent the division of Hindu votes.

FPJ Shorts
Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear Tensions
Ukraine: US, Spain, Italy & Greece Shut Embassies In Kyiv Amid Escalating Russian Threats & Nuclear Tensions
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies For Week; AQI Stands At 108
Bengaluru Weather: City To Experience Cloudy Skies For Week; AQI Stands At 108
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
NDTV Shares Crumble Amid Uncertainties Over Adani US Indictment
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid Cause Of Special Children
Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Navi Mumbai Police Cast 68% Postal Votes For Assembly Polls
article-image

A letter with such claims, written on the MNS letterhead, was circulated online. The letter falsely carried the forged signature of MNS president Raj Thackeray. Following a complaint lodged by MNS worker Akrur Patkar, the Agripada Police Station registered a case against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) worker Rajesh Kusale.

According to MNS worker Akrur Patkar's statement to the police, on November 20, the day of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 voting, Patkar was at Dhobi Ghat with MNS candidate for the Worli Assembly constituency, Sandeep Deshpande. Around 8 AM, Patkar received a photo of a letter on his phone from Rajesh Kusale.

The letter, without any date, claimed that since the Mahayuti honored the MNS by not fielding a candidate in the Sewree constituency, the MNS had decided to support the bow-and-arrow symbol of the Shinde faction’s candidate in Worli to prevent the division of Hindu votes. The letter was written on MNS letterhead and bore the forged signature of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai's Colaba Follows Its Historic Tradition Of Low Voter...
article-image

To verify the authenticity of the letter, Sandeep Deshpande contacted Raj Thackeray, who confirmed that no such letter existed. Additionally, Kusale also sent a video to Patkar, asking him to keep it confidential. The video reiterated the claim of MNS's support for the bow-and-arrow symbol in Worli.

Considering this as an act of spreading false information and misleading voters, Ankur Patkar filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) karyakrta and ex Shakhapramukh Rajesh Kusale. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Agripada Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid...

Mumbai: Not-For-Profit Ummeed Child Development Center To hold 'Greens Of Hope' Golf Gala To Aid...

Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train...

Mumbai Local Video: Men Riskily Squeeze Through Railings Of Railway Station; Jugaad Of Train...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records Low Voter Turnout Again; Why Are Voters Staying...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records Low Voter Turnout Again; Why Are Voters Staying...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies As Winters Arrive In City; Check Out Temperatures,...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies As Winters Arrive In City; Check Out Temperatures,...