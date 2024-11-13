 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Constitution Book Never Talks Of Hatred But PM Modi Does ' Says Rahul Gandhi In Gondia
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Constitution Book Never Talks Of Hatred But PM Modi Does ' Says Rahul Gandhi In Gondia

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Constitution Book Never Talks Of Hatred But PM Modi Does ' Says Rahul Gandhi In Gondia

Accusing the Modi government of destroying institutions empowered by the Constitution, he said all universities were vitiated by appointment of RSS men as vice-chancellors who do not believe in wisdom of Ambedkar, Buddha and our saints that can be found in the Constitution.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
article-image

Gondia: Leader of the opposition in Parliament, Rahul Gandhi, yet again flaunted the pocket-sized ‘red book’ symbolizing Constitution and said he was sure prime minister Narendra Modi never read it. “Had he read this book, he would never steal MLAs, overthrow governments, deprive famers MSP or spread hatred and let few individuals rule the country,” said Gandhi at Gondia on Tuesday.

Addressing a large crowd gathered in the home district of Maharashtra Congress president and Maha Vikas Aghadi leader, Nana Patole,  Gandhi said Modi, the BJP and the RSS constantly attacked  and Indian Constitution by their actions. “This book never talks of hatred but Modi does. This book talks of equality, but the BJP and Modi government waive Rs 16 lakh crore loans of few top industrialists and not a penny of the distressed farmer,” said Gandhi.

Accusing the Modi government of destroying institutions empowered by the Constitution, he said all universities were vitiated by appointment of RSS men as vice-chancellors who do not believe in wisdom of Ambedkar, Buddha and our saints that can be found in the Constitution.

“Adani does not pay any GST, it is you people who pay the tax on each and every of your daily purchases from seeds, fertilisers to clothes. Yet it is Ambani and Adani who get benefit of all government resources,” alleged Gandhi. He said the SC and ST communities who together constitute 23 per cent of population in the country, get a merely Rs 6.10 form every Rs 100 spend in the union budget.

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For Blame-Shifting
Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For Blame-Shifting
Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent Financial Schemes
Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent Financial Schemes
Bombay HC Questions Retrospective Reduction Of Police Security Fees For Cricket Matches In Maharashtra
Bombay HC Questions Retrospective Reduction Of Police Security Fees For Cricket Matches In Maharashtra
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Goes Solo As MVA Alliance Talks Stall; Strong Contenders To Look Out For In Bhiwandi Seat
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Goes Solo As MVA Alliance Talks Stall; Strong Contenders To Look Out For In Bhiwandi Seat
Read Also
'Even Rahul Gandhi's Father's Father Can't Change Constitution': Ramdas Athawale At Navi Mumbai...
article-image

“ There are hardly any SC, ST and OBC among the 90 officers who formulate the country’s budget,” he said , adding that the reason for this lopsided allocation was  -- no one knows the exact numbers of OBC in the country. He said whenever the Congress government comes to power the first thing he would do will be getting the cast census done and removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations. “Today 90% of the people find no place in judiciary, private hospitals, corporate  boards . But we will change all this and empower these deprived masses and see that they get the respect and countries resources they are entitled to,” said Gandhi implying that the caste census was the remedy to all ills that the country is suffering.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi who was scheduled to address his first election rally at Chikhli in western Vidarbha’s Buldhana district, had to cancel it as he could not reach there. In a message on X, he said he was unable to reach Chikhli because of a technical problem in the aero plane he was travelling forced him to return to Delhi without the scheduled landing at  Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. As a result he missed the rally to campaign for  Congress candidates Rahul Bondre and Dilip Sananda and an opportunity to interact with cotton and  soyabean farmers  who are distressed since they are not getting the remunerative price for the crop.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For...

Bombay HC Orders Strict Action Against Illegal Hawkers, Criticises BMC And State Govt For...

Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent...

Bombay HC disposes SEBI’s 26-Year-Old Plea Seeking Regulatory Reforms To Address Fraudulent...

Bombay HC Questions Retrospective Reduction Of Police Security Fees For Cricket Matches In...

Bombay HC Questions Retrospective Reduction Of Police Security Fees For Cricket Matches In...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Goes Solo As MVA Alliance Talks Stall; Strong...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Samajwadi Party Goes Solo As MVA Alliance Talks Stall; Strong...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Cuffe Parade Residents' Association To Provide Electric Buggy Cars To...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Cuffe Parade Residents' Association To Provide Electric Buggy Cars To...