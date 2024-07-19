Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Launch Poll Campaign On August 20 With Focus On Farmers, Unemployment, Defending Constitution

अखिल

The Congress party is set to begin its campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on August 20, commemorating the 80th birth anniversary of the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. This move marks the party's effort to challenge the current Mahayuti government, according to senior party leaders.

Prominent figures, including Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, are expected to attend the campaign launch alongside other top leaders.

At a press conference, AICC General Secretaries Ramesh Chennithala and KC Venugopal emphasised that the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is determined to remove the "corrupt" Mahayuti government. They drew parallels to the Lok Sabha elections, expressing confidence that the people would similarly reject the ruling alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections slated for October.

"Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP govt was formed through deceit"

"This Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP government was formed through deceit. It's an unnatural alliance. We are committed to defeating them, and the people of Maharashtra will ensure the BJP learns a lesson,” Venugopal stated.

After assessing the party's election preparations, Venugopal stressed the importance of party unity and discipline, warning against indiscipline and promising action against those who cross-voted in the recent MLC biennial polls.

Need for a untied front and focus on key issues

Chennithala called on leaders to present a united front and focus on issues such as farmers, youth unemployment, the pride of Maharashtra, democracy, and the Constitution. He noted that the people of Maharashtra are eager for change.

The Congress will soon engage in discussions to finalise seat-sharing arrangements with its MVA allies, including Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), to ensure a united front against the Mahayuti regime in the Assembly elections.

Venugopal highlighted the shifting political climate following the Lok Sabha elections, noting the BJP's poor performance in recent bypolls, where it secured only two out of 13 Assembly seats, while the INDIA bloc won 11.

“The political atmosphere has significantly shifted. After winning Ayodhya within the Faizabad LS seat, the INDIA bloc also secured the Badrinath Assembly bypoll, despite challenges such as voter suppression and misuse of government machinery,” Venugopal said.

The deliberations were attended by key state Congress leaders, including State Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, Congress Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan, AICC officials Mukul Wasnik and Manikrao Thakre, State Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan, and Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad.

#WATCH | Congress core committee meeting underway at Garware Club in Mumbai



Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole and all the major leaders of the state including Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay… pic.twitter.com/xdffKL9OFJ — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

Patole assured that the Congress would safeguard the dignity of Maharashtra, ensuring it does not become subservient to Gujarat or see its resources and Mumbai sold off to the neighboring state.