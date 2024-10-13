 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over Allegations Of Anti-Party Activities
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Suspends Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke For 6 Years Over Allegations Of Anti-Party Activities

The Congress suspended Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke on Saturday for six years, citing “anti-party activities.” The decision was made on the instructions of the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 01:01 AM IST
article-image
Amravati MLA Sulabha Khodke | ANI

Khodke faced allegations of supporting candidates from the Mahayuti alliance during the Lok Sabha elections and was notably absent from Congress events.

Recently, Khodke attracted attention by putting up banners welcoming Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to Amravati for the inauguration of development projects worth hundreds of crores, despite being an opposition MLA.

This act has fueled speculation that she might join Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, with rumors suggesting she could contest the upcoming elections under his banner. Pawar is visiting Amravati on Saturday, raising the possibility of Khodke formally joining his group.

