Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Receives Over 1,400 Applications For 288 Seats After Strong Lok Sabha Showing | Representational Image

Mumbai: After an unexpectedly strong performance in the recent Lok Sabha election, the Congress has received more than 1,400 applications for 288 assembly seats. The highest number of applications have come from the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, indicating strong enthusiasm among Congress workers in those regions. Even members of the ruling party are interested in contesting the elections on Congress ticket.

The Congress emerged as the largest party after winning 13 of the 48 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP previously had a strong hold on Vidarbha and Marathwada, but the Congress secured the highest number of seats in the elections from these areas.

Congress state president Nana Patole stated that although many members are eager to contest the elections from the party, candidates will be finalised based on merit.

He said, “After the Lok Sabha results, there is increased enthusiasm among party workers for the upcoming assembly election. We are receiving thousands of applications from aspiring candidates, but we’ve made it clear that candidacy will be announced on merit. Prominent leaders from other parties are eager to join us. You will soon witness these developments.”

After 2014, the BJP gradually became the most powerful party in the Maharashtra assembly, while the number of seats held by the Congress declined. In 2014, the Congress won 42 seats, while in 2019, it won 44. The voting pattern in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls indicates that the Congress is leading in 90 assembly segments out of 288 constituencies.

In 2019, the Congress received only 476 applications, but that number has now more than tripled.

The Congress completed a survey of the 288 constituencies recently. At a recent MVA meeting, the party proposed to contest on 135 seats. Due to the increase in the number of interested candidates, the Congress is aiming to secure as many seats as possible. As discussed in the MVA meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) is interested in 22 of the 36 seats in Mumbai, while NCP (SP faction) is aiming for five to seven seats, sources said.

AICC screening committee chairman Madhu Sudan Mistry will be in Mumbai on August 28 and 29. He will meet with senior Maharashtra Congress leaders to discuss candidates for the assembly elections. He has the authority to finalise the candidates.