Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Walks Out Of CEC Meeting Over Concession Of Crucial Constituencies To Its MVA Partners

LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have walked out of the Central Election Committee meeting of the party called to discuss the election as he was angry with the manner in which the party yielded crucial constituencies in Mumbai and Vidarbha to its MVA partners. One of these seats is said to have gone to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s son, Aaditya, in Worli.

Congress Announces Its Second List

A day after the CEC meeting, the Congress announced its second list. During the meeting, Gandhi expressed his concern over how the screening committee of the party had earlier shown “favours” to some state Congress leaders and not gone for “merit” alone in deciding the candidates.

Incidentally, following the screening committee meeting, state Congress president Nana Patole had assured that “the MVA is working on merit in the selection of candidates”.

BJP Reacts To Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Walkout

Reacting to Gandhi's walkout, the BJP in-charge of publicity Amit Malviya wrote on X: “First Nana Patole and now Rahul Gandhi. Does Uddhav Thackeray have any respect in the Maha Vikas Aghadi or not? And whenever Rahul Gandhi is in a difficult situation, he leaves the meeting.. Similar news came after the defeat in the Haryana elections. These is the outcome ‘balak buddhi’ (childish behaviour).”