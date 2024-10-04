Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Visit Kolhapur On October 4-5

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI Photo

After campaigns in Jammu & Kashmir and Haryana, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is set to intensify his campaign in Maharashtra, focusing on issues of reservation and the Constitution. Gandhi will visit Kolhapur on October 4 and 5, where his itinerary includes the inauguration of a life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Kasba Bavda area and participation in a conference centered on the Indian Constitution.

Congress MLC Satej Patil announced, “Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Kolhapur on October 4 and stay overnight. We urge people from across the district to join the event.”

Patil also shared that on October 5, a performance featuring 1,000 artists dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be held at Pavilion Ground, depicting the Maratha leader’s life. The initiative aims to inspire the younger generation with Shivaji Maharaj's legacy. Later that day, Gandhi will visit the memorial of Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj and attend a Constitution conference, which will host 1,000 invited dignitaries.

Top Congress leaders, including former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, Maharashtra Congress incharge Ramesh Chennithala, state party president Nana Patole, veteran leader Balasaheb Thorat, and Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, will also be in Kolhapur for the two-day event.