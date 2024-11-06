 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From Nagpur
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From Nagpur

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From Nagpur

Of the 76 constituencies where the BJP and the Congress are engaged in a direct contest, 36 are in Vidarbha, which is the state's cotton belt. Of all the regions in the state, the BJP has fielded the most in Vidarbha (47), and dealing it a blow here will go a long way in paving the way for the MVA's return to power in the state.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | File Image | X

Nagpur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, will begin his poll campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday in Nagpur, where he will attend a "Samvidhan Sammelan" (Conference on Constitution).

Later in the day, Rahul Gandhi will attend a public meeting in Mumbai where the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) poll guarantees are expected to be announced.

Symbolism Of Choosing Nagpur

The symbolism of choosing Nagpur is crucial as it is not just the headquarters of the RSS, the ideological parent of the BJP, but also the place where B.R. Ambedkar converted to Buddhism in 1956.

FPJ Shorts
US Presidential Elections 2024: VP Kamala Harris Wins New York, Projections Show Donald Trump Leading Overall
US Presidential Elections 2024: VP Kamala Harris Wins New York, Projections Show Donald Trump Leading Overall
Finance Commission Encourages States To Improve Own Revenue To Be Fiscally Self-Reliant: Arvind Panagariya
Finance Commission Encourages States To Improve Own Revenue To Be Fiscally Self-Reliant: Arvind Panagariya
CA Final Exam Rescheduled In Select Cities Due To Elections
CA Final Exam Rescheduled In Select Cities Due To Elections
Sharda Sinha Death: When The Late Singer Was Paid Only ₹76 For Song In Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya
Sharda Sinha Death: When The Late Singer Was Paid Only ₹76 For Song In Salman Khan's Maine Pyar Kiya

Nagpur is in the larger Vidarbha region which is of strategic importance in the battle for Maharashtra.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Election Commission Appoints 1990-Batch IPS Officer Sanjay Kumar Verma As New DGP Ahead...
article-image

Of the 76 constituencies where the BJP and the Congress are engaged in a direct contest, 36 are in Vidarbha, which is the state's cotton belt. Of all the regions in the state, the BJP has fielded the most in Vidarbha (47), and dealing it a blow here will go a long way in paving the way for the MVA's return to power in the state.

Vidarbha used to be a traditional Congress stronghold but the party lost its grip on it as the BJP won 44 of the 62 Assembly constituencies and the party was reduced to 10. Five years ago, the BJP's tally fell to 29 but the Congress's seat count rose to only 15. The party's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, in which it won four of the 10 parliamentary seats in the region, has also given it a reason to hope.

The INDIA alliance bagged seven Lok Sabha constituencies, with only three going to the MahaYuti.

Major Reasons Attributed To Congress & MVA's Success

One of the major reasons attributed to the Congress and the MVA's success was its campaign on the issues of the Constitution, reservation, and caste census. The Opposition had alleged that the BJP would pose a threat to the Constitution and the quota system if it returned to power with a bigger mandate than in 2019 when it won 303 seats overall. This resonated in Vidarbha, which has a vibrant and powerful Dalit movement and a sizable population of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Two of the Congress's top leaders, including its State party President Nana Patole, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, are from Vidarbha. Apart from them, the party has several powerful second-rank leaders.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Sanjay Raut's Brother Sunil For Referring To Woman...
article-image

On Wednesday, Gandhi will visit the Deekshabhoomi, the site where Ambedkar converted to Buddhism, and then head to the Constitution conference organised by a non-political outfit called the OBC Yuva Manch.

"The Maharashtra government was planning to introduce chapters of Manusmriti in the school curriculum. It is a bigger threat to Indian democracy. Safeguarding the Constitution, which has given rights to every Indian citizen, is our duty and the conference is organised for this aim," said Anil Jaihind, the organiser of the programme.

"It is an apolitical event. Several organisations across the state are going to join it and the Model Code of Conduct will be observed," said Wadettiwar.

Read Also
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Campaigns In Kolhapur, Criticises...
article-image

On Wednesday evening, Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar will address a "Swabhiman Sabha" in Mumbai. At the event, MVA's poll guarantees are expected to be announced.

Farm loan waiver and caste census are likely to be among the major guarantees. The alliance could also announce a Universal Basic Income scheme to counter the Eknath Shinde government's Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme under which Rs 1,500 is deposited in the accounts of women below the poverty line.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Begin Poll Campaign Today From...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Expels 40 Members Across 37 Seats In Disciplinary Action Ahead Of...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: BJP Expels 40 Members Across 37 Seats In Disciplinary Action Ahead Of...

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Pragya Thakur After Multiple...

2008 Malegaon Blast Case: NIA Court Issues Bailable Warrant Against Pragya Thakur After Multiple...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Unveils '10 Guarantees,' Pledging Loan Waivers,...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mahayuti Alliance Unveils '10 Guarantees,' Pledging Loan Waivers,...

Mumbai: Cops Deny Hoax Bomb Threat Call To NIA Courts

Mumbai: Cops Deny Hoax Bomb Threat Call To NIA Courts