 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BVA's Dahanu Candidate Suresh Padvi Joins BJP Amid 'Cash For Vote' Row
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BVA's Dahanu Candidate Suresh Padvi Joins BJP Amid 'Cash For Vote' Row

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BVA's Dahanu Candidate Suresh Padvi Joins BJP Amid 'Cash For Vote' Row

The Dahanu assembly constituency is one of the six constituencies in Palghar district.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 10:03 AM IST
article-image
PTI

Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), which had three MLAs in the outgoing Maharashtra Assembly, made headlines in Maharashtra when its MLA, Kshitij Thakur, stormed into a hotel where local BJP workers were holding a meeting with the party's national secretary, Vinod Tawde on Tuesday. Thakur accused Tawde of distributing money to BJP workers.

Amid these allegations, BVA's Dahanu candidate, Suresh Padvi, joined the ruling BJP and declared his support for BJP’s nominee, Vinod Medha, on the eve of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The Dahanu assembly constituency is one of the six constituencies in Palghar district.

Announcing his support for the BJP, Padvi said, "Instead of splitting votes, if a good candidate is elected, the development in the rural areas, which has been stalled for the last five years, will be expedited. That’s why I declared my support for Vinod Medha."

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 6.61 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Until 9 AM; Mumbai Sees 6.25% Polling
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 6.61 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Until 9 AM; Mumbai Sees 6.25% Polling
Has Trump Bump Vanished? S&P 500 & Nasdaq Recover From Dimming Of Trump Effect; Dow Jones Still Uncertain
Has Trump Bump Vanished? S&P 500 & Nasdaq Recover From Dimming Of Trump Effect; Dow Jones Still Uncertain
PM Modi Becomes First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Guyana In 56 Years, Receives Guard Of Honour
PM Modi Becomes First Indian Prime Minister To Visit Guyana In 56 Years, Receives Guard Of Honour
YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary's Remark On Allowing 'Sex & Marriage As Per ITR' Sparks Outrage
YouTuber Lakshay Chaudhary's Remark On Allowing 'Sex & Marriage As Per ITR' Sparks Outrage

"I discussed the matter with BJP's district-level office-bearers and joined the party today," he added.

In the 2019 elections, Vinod Nikole of the Communist Party of India defeated the sitting MLA and BJP candidate, Dhanare Paskal Janya, by just over 4,800 votes.

According to reports, Suresh Padvi was a BJP member before joining the BVA.

This time, the BJP has fielded Vinod Medha against Nikole, who is seeking re-election.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 6.61 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Until 9 AM; Mumbai Sees 6.25%...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 6.61 Pc Voter Turnout Recorded Until 9 AM; Mumbai Sees 6.25%...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'For The First Time, I Have Come Alone To Vote,' Says Zeeshan...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'For The First Time, I Have Come Alone To Vote,' Says Zeeshan...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BVA's Dahanu Candidate Suresh Padvi Joins BJP Amid 'Cash For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BVA's Dahanu Candidate Suresh Padvi Joins BJP Amid 'Cash For...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Governor CP Radhakrishnan Casts His Vote At Raj Bhavan Polling...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Governor CP Radhakrishnan Casts His Vote At Raj Bhavan Polling...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'I Know It's My Sister's Voice,' Says Ajit Pawar; Supriya Sule Denies...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'I Know It's My Sister's Voice,' Says Ajit Pawar; Supriya Sule Denies...