Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP President JP Nadda Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Aligning With 'Urban Naxals' In Mumbai Speech

BJP President JP Nadda | X @JP Nadda

Mumbai: “The Congress party has aligned itself with those who are weakening the country. The Congress party itself has fallen into the hands of urban Naxals,” BJP national president JP Nadda said in south Mumbai on Wednesday, while addressing a gathering of doctors, lawyers, and entrepreneurs.

BJP President Criticises Congress For Its Inability To Deliver On Its Promises

Despite the gathering being small, he highlighted its effectiveness in delivering the party’s message and strengthening its outreach. He criticised the Congress for its inability to deliver on promises made to the people during its long tenure in power.

Nadda said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the political culture of the country. Previously, the culture was characterised by divide and rule and vote bank politics, where creating conflicts between two groups was a key strategy in politics. However, after he became the PM, politics shifted towards development. Today, there is a focus on politics of performance, pro-poor, and proindustry policies, which has led to the need for account ability and responses.”

He emphasised the government’s efforts through various schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, and SVANidhi, to help marginalised groups. He said that the people who were in power earlier released manifestos and left them without implementation.

“We made those promises real. We are asking where the manifestos of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana have gone, for which they have no answers,” he said.

Observers said that through such gatherings, the BJP is focusing its efforts on targeting both middle-class and upper-class voters. By engaging influential professionals, the party is working to strengthen its connection with key segments of society, particularly in urban areas, they said.