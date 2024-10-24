Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Likely To Field Shaina NC Against Aaditya Thackeray From High-Profile Worli Assembly Seat

Shania NC (L), Aaditya Thackeray (R) | Instagram/ File Image

The BJP is most likely to field treasurer of the state unit of the party and fashion diva Shaina N.C. as its candidate for the upcoming election in the high-profile Worli assembly constituency. Even though her name did not figure in the first list of 99 candidates announced by the party, there are strong indications that she will be asked to take on sitting MLA Aaditya Thackeray of the Shiv Sena (UBT). In fact, she has already launched a mass contact programme in the constituency with the help of the local unit of the BJP.

On Wednesday, she visited several Buddha Vihars with a view to woo Dalit voters, who are in sizable number in this constituency.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray has announced the candidature of Sandeep Deshpande from this seat and hence the constituency may witness a triangular contest. Among other things, the BJP is banking on the division of anti-BJP votes and support from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) to win the seat.

However, it will not be a cake walk for the BJP because Aaditya Thackeray is a strong candidate and the solid organisational machinery of the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be at work for him.