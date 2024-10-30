Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Grapples With Unexpected Fractures As Party Candidates Go Independent & Partners Defy Instructions

BJP leaders in Pune express discontent over nomination decisions amid the party's alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 | Representational Image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BIP), long renowned for its disciplined, "party with a difference,” image is grappling with unexpected fractures across its ranks in the lead-up to state assembly elections. As candidates declare their independence from party mandates and alliance partners defy instructions, a new portrait of BJP's strained control is emerging.

On Tuesday, former MP and party stalwart Gopal Shetty took a bold stand, filing his nomination as an independent for the Borivali assembly seat, After years of serving the BJP—from corporator in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to MLA and then MP— Shetty’s discontent is plain. Despite consistent victories, Shetty feels ignored, citing frustration over the party's decision to parachute candidates unconnected to the area. His comments were thinly veiled barbs directed at candidates like Piyush Goyal, a South Mumbai resident selected for the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, and Vinod Tawade from Vile Parle, chosen for the 2014 Borivali assembly election.

Shetty’s stance has sparked widespread curiosity: will he remain steadfast or withdraw his nomination by November 4?

Awl Shah Rebels Against Party Decision

Adding to the tension, Awl Shah, a senior BIP leader, nearly rebelled against the party’s decision to select Shaina NC for the Mumbadevi constituency—an area he knows well. Shal's resistance dissipated after intervention from senior party figures, but the incident underscores the widening rifts in the BJP's ranks.

The tremors extend to Thane's Mira Bhayandar constituency, where incumbent MLA Geeta Jain, frustrated by the BIP's decision to back former MLA Narendra Mehta, filed her papers independently. Although Jain, an independent MLA, had recently joined the BJP’s state assembly faction, her dissent highlights the dissatisfaction over candidate selection.

Situation In Sangli

In Sangli, a BJP stronghold in Western Maharashtra, Samrat Mahadik threw his hat into the ring against BJP's official candidate, Satyajit Deshmukh—a former Congress member who only recently joined the party. Such internal clashes are indicative of a wider pattern as local leaders begin to question the credentials of recent defectors and outsiders in key positions. Similarly, in Akola, BJP candidate Vijay Agarwal is facing an unexpected challenger within party ranks. Dr. Ashok Olambe, the BJP’s state OBC cell general secretary, recently resigned and filed his nomination under the Prahar Janashakti banner.

This decision reflects the simmering unrest within party sections and amplifies the perception of mounting disunity. In Ghatkopar East, another internal conflict brews as BJP loyalists push for Prakash Mehta over incumbent MLA Parag Shah. While Mehta ultimately chose not to file, this tension signifies deeper discord that could erode grassroots support for the official nominee, especially if local leaders withhold support. Further adding to BJP's woes, Sandip Naik, son of veteran BJP MLA Ganesh Naik, has defected to Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), where he has now filed to run against BJP MLA Manda Mhatre in Navi Mumbai's Belapur constituency.

Situation In Ashti, Beed District

In Ashti, Beed district, BJP’s candidate Suresh Dhas is under pressure from Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLA Balasaheb Ajabe, who has filed as an opposing candidate. The resulting tension indicates a lack of cohesion within the Mahayuti (the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance), with members feeling disregarded or sidelined. Notably, the Mahayuti alliance has encountered friction outside the BJP as well. Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena wing created internal discord by issuing multiple AB forms in Nashik district, fielding Dhanraj Mahale against Narhari Zirwal from Dindori and Rajashree Ahirrao against Saroj Ahire in Deolali—both sitting NCP MLAs. This move demonstrates not only defiance but also the factional tensions simmering within the alliance.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has also chosen to overlook BJP opposition to Nawab Malik’s candidacy in the Shivaji Nagar-Mankhurd constituency, a particularly contentious decision. Malik’s candidacy has long been a sticking point for the BJP, which has persistently cautioned against his inclusion. In a telling response, the BJP has opted not to campaign for Malik, signaling the “big brother” party’s limited influence over its alliance partners.

BJP's Resilience To Be Tested In Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

The upcoming elections will test the resilience of the BJP’s disciplined image as party loyalists and alliance members alike increasingly question central decisions and candidate choices. The cascading discontent over candidate selection may pose substantial challenges to BJP's grassroots mobilization and could shape the outcome of these elections in unprecedented ways.

While the BJP has successfully projected an image of unity and discipline over the years, the current wave of rebellion suggests a more complicated reality beneath the surface. As candidates rally independently and alliance partners chart their own courses, the state assembly elections may reveal the extent of disillusionment within the party ranks— disillusionment that could threaten the cohesiveness of BJP's hold over these pivotal constituencies.