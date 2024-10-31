 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Brands Congress As 'Anti-Ladki Bahin' In New Ad Campaign
The widespread enthusiasm in Maharashtra’s markets highlights the scheme's positive impact, marking it as a key driver of women's empowerment and social dignity.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
The Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' initiative, which offers eligible women a monthly financial aid of Rs1,500, has gained significant traction statewide. This program, amounting to approximately Rs7,500 per beneficiary, has empowered women, enabling them to make meaningful investments in their education, personal needs, and family support—especially evident as they shop for Diwali. The widespread enthusiasm in Maharashtra’s markets highlights the scheme's positive impact, marking it as a key driver of women's empowerment and social dignity.

Despite its popularity, the scheme has faced robust opposition from Congress, which has reportedly sought legal avenues to challenge its implementation. This resistance has sparked considerable backlash from beneficiaries, resulting in a strong wave of public support for 'Ladki Bahin.' Additionally, Congress leaders have suggested that the program might be scrapped after the elections, a statement that has incensed many female voters who perceive this stance as a threat to their progress and autonomy.

Political experts believe the 'Ladki Bahin' initiative could significantly shape Maharashtra's political landscape. Amid ongoing disputes over seat-sharing in the Mahavikas Aghadi alliance—comprising Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT)—voter frustration with internal conflicts is growing. In this context, the BJP has seized the opportunity to highlight Congress's opposition to the initiative, framing them as an impediment to women's welfare.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I'm Not Hankering For Chief Minister's Post,' Says Deputy CM...
In a recent ad campaign, the BJP branded Congress as the “anti-Ladki Bahin” party, denouncing their purported “false narrative” and efforts to undermine the scheme. The BJP has reiterated its dedication to the initiative, promising to uphold it for the benefit of women in Maharashtra. This message resonates strongly with many women, who express their support by stating, “We will stand with those who stand with us.”

Ultimately, the 'Ladki Bahin' initiative transcends mere financial aid; it symbolizes a broader movement for women’s dignity and financial independence. As the BJP continues to garner support, Congress finds itself struggling to counter this narrative. With elections on the horizon, the discourse surrounding women's welfare is poised to significantly influence Maharashtra’s political future.

