Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Bhagyashri Atram Joins Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Criticises Ajit Pawar And Father Dharmarao Atram During Shivswarajya Yatra

Bhagyashri Atram joins Sharad Pawar's NCP, criticises Ajit Pawar and father Dharmarao Atram

Mumbai: Bhagyashri Atram, daughter of leader Ajit Pawar led NCP and Cabinet Minister Dharmarao Atram joined Sharad Pawar led NCP on Thursday. It is considered a big jolt to Ajit Pawar NCP. Her father Dharamrao Atram had made strong comments a few days back after she decided to join NCP SP.

Sharad Pawar has already started laying traps to induct many disappointed and aspirants from BJP and NCP. Many leaders of Kolhapur, Solapur, Pune, Dharashiv are in touch with Sharad Pawar and meeting him. Now, Bhagyashri Atram has joined NCP SP. She was inducted during the Shivswarajya yatra at Aheri Gadchiroli.

During the program she targeted Ajit Pawar and expressed disappointment on the statement of her father. She said “let my father say anything against me. I will take it as a blessing. But I was hurt when he used some words that hurt the most and I decided to stick with my decision.”

She further said “Ajit Pawar should not teach me a lesson to stay along with my father and not to break the house. Why did you leave Sharad Pawar who was a father figure to you? At that time your home was not broken? I appeal to Ajit Pawar, you still have a chance to come back.” She added.

In her speech she recalled the memory of how Sharad Pawar had mediated and rescued her father when naxalite had kidnapped him. She said I will not forget the benefice of Pawar saheb. Bhagyashri Atram also made it clear that there is no internal adjustment against her father. She informed me that she has left the home with only two pairs of clothes.

She accepted that she had gone to meet Pawar thrice. She also criticized the Mahayuti government for bringing companies to Gadchiroli and not giving jobs to local poor youths.

Apart from that NCP SP State president Jayant Patil said that he was doubtful about Bhagyashri’s joining NCP SP. We thought she would go along with her father but she stuck to her decision to join NCP SP. He also ensured that the MVA government will come into power and development of the Gadchiroli will be done. Jobs for the youths will be given and good roads will be built. He added.