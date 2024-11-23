Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BEST Bus Routes Affected In Mumbai Due To Ongoing Vote Counting

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 |

The ongoing vote counting for the Vidhan Sabha elections has affected several BEST bus routes in Mumbai. To ensure smooth traffic movement, the police have closed certain roads, resulting in diversions and cancellations of bus services. Due to a counting center at Sant Chanya Marg, police have closed the road between Dharavi Agar and Dharavi Koliwada Junction.

As a result, bus routes C72, 46, 52, 411, 25, and others will be diverted via Sion. With a counting center at Bajaj Road and K. N. Road, police have closed the road. Bus routes 274, 280, 286, 281, 246, 244, 239, and 277 will be diverted via SV Road from 5:45 PM onwards.

Due to a counting center at Sangam Nagar, bus routes 14, 15, 88, and 172 will be diverted after Antop Hill bus stop, taking a right turn at Valmiki Chowk, then proceeding via Sheikh Mistry Dargah Road and Wadala Flyover. Bus routes 110 and 117 will be operated from Ganesh Nagar instead of Sangam Nagar, starting from 5:00 PM.

Marol Depot

With a counting center at Vishal Hall, police have closed the road at Chakala Junction.Bus routes will be diverted via Regency and Teli Gully to Agarkar Chowk starting at 5:00 PM. Due to a counting center at Abhinav Nagar, bus route 477 will be disrupted near Appa Shidhaye Marg and redirected to Shrikrishna Nagar from 5:55 PM onwards.

Worli Depot

Due to a counting center at Dadar West Jain Temple and a road closure at Moshi Javali near Kabutar Khana, bus route 118 will be interrupted from 5:55 PM. The accounting center at Yusuf College has led to the closure of Jogeshwari Station Road, affecting bus routes 442, 428, and 264, which will be diverted via Subhash Road from 6:30 PM onwards.

Worli Depot (Second)

Due to a counting center at Jain Mandir, the closure of SK Bole Marg has affected several bus routes (C54, 169, 172, 165, 354, 351, 385), which will be diverted via NC Kelkar Marg from 7:00 PM.

Mulund Depot

Due to a counting center at Kelkar College, bus route 370 will be diverted via Khedekar Wadi and Chafekar Bandhu Marg. With a counting center at Wilson College, the road from Bandstand to Sukh Sagar has been closed. Bus routes 67, 80, 103, and 123 will be diverted via Babulnath Palkar Marg from 7:00 PM.