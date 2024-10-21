Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'All Seat-Sharing Talks Within MVA Done... BJP Is Creating Issues,' Says Congress Leader Atul Londhe Patil

Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil | X/ANI

With few weeks left for the Maharashtra assembly polls, Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil said on Monday that all discussions regarding seat sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) have been done and it is standing together with full strength.

"All discussions have been done on the seat sharing...BJP is making this issue because they have no issues left. They have not done any work...Tomorrow the list will be released...," said Patil.

Regarding a query about the Congress party causing a delay in issuing tickets, Congress leader Atul Patil told ANI, "I think notification will be issued on October 22. ...Some more discussions are going to be held on about 8-10 seats on October 22 in Mumbai. There is no issue."

The Congress leader also attacked the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

"The BJP is seeing that they have done no work. Committed rampant corruption," Londhe Patil alleged.

"The MVA is standing together with full strength. (MVA) Is positive about the (elections)," Londhe Patil added.

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday said that the final decision on all 288 seats for MVA for the Maharashtra assembly election will be made by tomorrow evening.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi Congress leader Wadettiwar said, "By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since 3 parties are sharing 288 seats, it took a little time...The final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi will be made by tomorrow evening."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on October 20 released its first list of 99 candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Maharashtra has 288 Assembly seats, and the BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

As election day nears, both the Mahayuti alliance and the opposition MVA -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations, including seat-sharing discussions.

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, with the results to be declared on November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.