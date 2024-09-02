Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman Yatra Enters Baramati Today, NCP Readies For Bike Rallies

Ajit Pawar's Jan Sanman yatra to reach Baramati today | File Image

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar on holding Jan Sanman Yatra across the state. On Monday, September 2, the yatra will be held in Ajit Pawar's hometown and political bastion- Baramati in Pune district.

Senior NCP leaders like Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel will also participate in the yatra on Monday. As per reports, the NCP workers in Baramati have planned for a grand bike rally- consisting of 2000 bikes to welcome Ajit Pawar's yatra and traditional Maharashtrian dances like Lezim will also be performed.

The rally will be held in Mission Compound ground in Baramati and Parth, Ajit Pawar's elder son is looking after all the arrangements for the yatra, reports say.

Baramati Is Pawar's Political Bastion

Ahead of the state elections, yatra in Baramati holds outmost importance for Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Ajit Pawar is not only the sitting MLA from Baramati, but he had fielded his wife Sunetra Pawar from Baramati constituency in recently held Lok Sabha elections against sister Supriya Sule. In the Pawar v/s Pawar fight, Sunetra lost to sitting MP Supriya Sule, daughter of veteran political Sharad Pawar.

Since the split in NCP last year when Ajit Pawar joined the Mahayuti government, the politics in Baramati has been witnessing several twists and turns. For the upcoming assembly elections, the state is again likely to witness a Pawar v/s Pawar fight in Baramati as Jay, Ajit Pawar's younger son may be fielded from the constituency against nephew Yugendra Pawar.

NCP Likely To Contest On 60 Seats

On Friday, Ajit Pawar in an NCP office bearers meeting, announced that the party should be ready to contest for 60 seats, reports say. Pawar told the party workers that NCP would contest on additional six seats along with 54 which are already in NCP's kitty.

The state has total of 288 assembly constituencies. The election schedule for Maharashtra is yet to be declared by the Election Commission, however, it is expected that the polls will be held in November end.