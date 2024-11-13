 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Holds Public Sabha In Bhiwandi, Criticises DyCM Devendra Fadnavis And UP CM Yogi Adityanath
The AIMIM leader addressed recent remarks made by Hindutva seer Ramgiri Maharaj, stating that any insults directed toward the Prophet would not be tolerated.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (L) & Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) | File Pics

In a public sabha held on Tuesday in Mhada Colony, Bhiwandi, Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their recent controversial remarks. Owaisi campaigned for AIMIM candidate Waris Pathan (Bhiwandi West) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Owaisi took aim at Fadnavis for his comments on "vote jihad" and "Dharamyuddh," questioning, "Is this an assembly election or a battle?" He further asked, "To whom is this 'Dharamyuddh' directed?" Owaisi stated that his ancestors waged their "jihad" against British colonizers, emphasizing a different historical context for the term.

Turning to Yogi Adityanath, Owaisi questioned the UP CM’s language after his "Batege to kadege" remark, asking, "What kind of tone is this for a leader?" Owaisi also criticized Adityanath's approach to governance, particularly the use of bulldozers on homes of the poor, and referred to the killing of Atiq Ahmed during Yogi’s administration. Owaisi also recalled an incident from the last Assembly election when his car was shot at six times, though he was unharmed.

The AIMIM leader addressed recent remarks made by Hindutva seer Ramgiri Maharaj, stating that any insults directed toward the Prophet would not be tolerated. He urged the public to vote on November 20, saying, "Our victory in Bhiwandi will be celebrated by the people of India."

Owaisi also condemned what he called "black laws" introduced by the government, citing Triple Talaq legislation, the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and the Waqf Board law.

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes to be counted on November 23.

