 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 87 Constituencies To Use Dual EVMs Due To Surge In Candidates Numbers
According to officials from the state chief election officer’s office, two EVMs will be necessary where over 16 candidates are contesting. This requirement underscores the challenges voters will face as they navigate two machines to check candidate names and symbols, potentially causing delays and confusion.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
EVMs inside a strong room | PTI | File

Mumbai: In Maharashtra, a staggering 87 of the 288 assembly constituencies will require two electronic voting machines (EVMs) at each polling booth for the elections on November 20.

This decision stems from a significant number of candidates contesting, revealed after the last date for withdrawal on Monday. While the Shahada (ST) constituency has the fewest candidates at just three, Majalgaon in Beed district boasts a staggering 34 contenders among Mumbai's 36 constituencies. Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar leads with 22 candidates, while Chembur and Mahin have the lowest at six.

The final figures from the chief election officer's office indicate that 4,140 candidates are vying for 288 constituencies, with 2,938 having withdrawn their nominations. A total of 7,078 nominations were submitted by the deadline. In the last assembly elections in 2019, 5,543 nominations were filed, resulting in 3,239 candidates in the final round. The lowest number of candidates then was three in Chiplun, while Nanded South had a notable high of 38.

