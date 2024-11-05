 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 5 Shiv Sena UBT Rebels Face Expulsion For Not Withdrawing Nomination
On November 4, majority of the rebel candidates from Sena (UBT) retracted their nomination, some adamant candidates are still in fray after party could not persuade them and convince them to withdraw.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
article-image
Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

A day after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for Maharashtra Assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena party has taken major action against rebels. Taking a stand against anti-party activities, Uddhav Thackeray has expelled five leaders from the party, including former Bhiwandi MLA Rupesh Mhatre, Vishwaas Nandekar, Chandrakant Ghugul, Sanjay Avari, and Prasad Thackeray.

Rupesh Mhatre, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) contact chief for the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, was expelled from the party on orders from party chief Uddhav Thackeray due to anti-party activities.

According to reports, Mhatre had decided to contest the election as an independent candidate from the Bhiwandi East Assembly constituency but was expelled due to anti-party statements and actions, although he later withdrew his nomination.

article-image

The Shiv Sena central office provided this information. Additionally, Vishwaas Nandekar, Vani Assembly district chief; Chandrakant Ghugul, Zari taluka chief; Sanjay Avari, Maregaon taluka chief; and Prasad Thackeray, Vani taluka chief of Yavatmal district, have also been expelled from the party for anti-party activities, as reported by the Shiv Sena central office.

On November 4, the majority of the rebel candidates from Sena (UBT) retracted their nomination, some adamant candidates are still in the fray after the party could not persuade them and convince them to withdraw.

A total of 4,140 candidates are in the field for 288 constituencies in Maharashtra. A total of 7,078 nominations were submitted this year as compared to 5,543 in 2019. A total of 2,938 nominations were withdrawn before the deadline on November 4.

